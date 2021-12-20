Rose McKnight

Rose Ann McKnight, 89, of Hopedale, Ohio, died Dec. 18, 2021 at the Trinity West Medical Center in Steubenville. She was born Feb. 16, 1932 in Parlett, Ohio, daughter of the late Domenick and Anne DeCort Zullo. Also preceding her in death were brothers Robert and Joseph Zullo, an infant sister, and great-nephew Christopher Zullo. Rose graduated from Wayne High School in 1949, became a telephone supervisor with Bell Atlantic in Cadiz with over 25 years of service, and was a member of the Hopedale Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Surviving are nephews, Michael Zullo, Justin (Amber) Zullo, and Ryan Zullo, all of Steubenville and Bob (Stephanie) Zullo of Zanesville. Many great- and great-great-grandnephews and nieces also survive. As per Rose’s wishes, there will be no visitations or services. The Blackburn Funeral Home of Hopedale has been entrusted with the arrangements (www.blackburnfuneralhomes.com).