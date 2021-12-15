James A. Carman

James Alvy Carman, 62, of Hopedale, Ohio, died Dec. 13, 2021 in the Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh. He was born July 25, 1959 in Steubenville, son of the late George and Mary Miller Carman. He was also preceded in death by a brother, William Earl Carman.

James was retired from the Cardinal Plant in Brilliant as an equipment operator with a stationary steam engineer license after 30-plus years of service. He was a lifelong member of the Unionport Church of Christ and was a graduate of Wintersville High School in 1977. He loved golfing, hunting, fishing, and working on antique tractors. James was a former 4-H member and greatly enjoyed moments with his grandson, Keeland. He loved spending time with his family and helping others and enjoyed a good practical joke every now and then.

Surviving is his wife, Julia Harris Carman of Hopedale; one son, Jacob Carman of Warwood, West Virginia and fiancé Kristina Cologie of Cadiz; two daughters, Brittany Mattern (Cody) of Cadiz and Megan Carman of Wyoming; grandson, Keeland Mattern; brother Ronald (Renee) Carman of Hopedale; and sister, Georgia Ann Jones of Jacksonville, Florida. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Friends may call Saturday, Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hopedale Church of Christ. Funeral services are at 1 p.m. with Pastor Dean Blythe officiating. Burial will follow at the Blue Ridge Cemetery. Blackburn Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.blackburnfuneralhomes.com