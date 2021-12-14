Ray Hawkins

Raymond Kyle Hawkins, 94, of Bloomingdale, passed away Dec. 8, 2021 at Trinity West Medical Center in Steubenville. He was born in Hopedale, Ohio on Aug. 28, 1927, son of the late James (Perce) and Elizabeth (Kyle) Hawkins. Also preceding him in death was a son, James Lee Hawkins, and a brother, Morris Hawkins. He graduated from Hopedale High School in 1945. A veteran of World War II, Ray served in the U.S. Navy aboard heavy cruisers in the Atlantic Theatre. Ray was employed for 40 years as a service and electronics technician for Sears. He was an elder of the Bloomingdale Presbyterian Church and a board member of the Beaver Creek church camp. An avid golfer, Ray was a member of the Red Oaks Country Club. He was the consummate handyman and enjoyed working around the house and in the yard. He loved sharing stories, a good laugh, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving is his wife of 71 years, Ruth (Flohr) Hawkins of Bloomingdale; son Dennis (Helen) Hawkins of Maineville, Ohio; two daughters, Patricia Felmet of Steubenville and Candace (Charles) Newburn of Unionport; daughter-in-law Arlene Hawkins of Urbana, Ohio; and eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers Carl (Stella) of Wintersville, John (Sally) of Alpharetta, Georgia, and Neil (Carolyn) of Needles, California; and sisters Edna Sharp of Hopedale and Nancy (Rich) Taylor of Toronto, Ohio.

Memorial visitation and services will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the Blackburn Funeral Home in Hopedale, Ohio. www.blackburnfuneral homes.com