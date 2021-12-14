Harold Robert McMillen

Harold Robert McMillen, age 88, of Tippecanoe, passed away peacefully early Monday morning on Dec. 13, 2021, at the Sunnyslope Care Center in Bowerston. Due to declining health in the past few years, he had been a resident at Sunnyslope for one year. He had recently become a patient of Homestead Hospice.

Harold was born on Jan. 25, 1933, the oldest son of Lawrence R. and Anna M. Mahaffey McMillen. Having been born at home on the family farm on Weaver’s Run, Tippecanoe, he continued to live his entire life in Harrison County.

Upon graduation from Uhrichsville High School in 1950, he worked for sewer pipe companies in Uhrichsville and also worked a brief stint at the Scio Pottery. In 1958, he began a new career as a diesel mechanic at Ohio Machinery in Cadiz and remained there until his retirement. He was a mentor and trained many young men, through the years, in diesel mechanics at OM. After retiring, he continued working on a semi-retired basis.

Harold’s hobby and favorite pastime was watching and eventually participating in stock car racing. His uncle, Jesse Roudebush, was instrumental in introducing him to the sport of car racing. He owned many cars and raced them at most local tracks, dirt, and asphalt, including Midvale, Wide Oval, Grabits, Barberton, Coshocton, and Zanesville. He was inducted into Midvale Speedway’s Hall of Fame. Although he loved the competition in racing, he was never behind the wheel of any of his cars on the track. He employed several drivers, including good friend Jack Ripley, grandson Travis Devore, and nephew Doug McMillen. He felt at home and thoroughly enjoyed being at the track. He and Joanne traveled extensively through several states in one of their RVs, usually en route to a racetrack somewhere. When his own racing years were over, he could be found enjoying NASCAR on TV on the weekends.

Harold married the former Dorothy Joanne Coultrap on Jun. 29, 1952 at the Deersville Methodist parsonage. They were married for 66 years when Joanne passed away in June 2018.

Surviving Harold is his four children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren: Shelley Devore and her children and grandchildren; Travis and Nikki Devore and their children and grandchildren, Nate and Lysha Civiello, Brody and Emma, Natalie and Vinny Myer, Michael, Remy and Grayson, and Dakoda Devore; Shannon Malone and her son Nicolas Malone; Kyle and Sarah Devore and their daughter Harper; Sherry and Lenny Dean and their children and grandchildren, Jason and Sarah Dean, Olivia and Alec, and Amy and Ben Bowers, Madison and Emma; Bob and Donna McMillen and their children, Jamie, Rob, and Randy McMillen; Nancy and Dave Schoeppner and their children and grandchildren, Jessy and Emilee Bryan, daughter Sophia, Amanda Schoeppner, and Will Cor and their children PJ Starkey, Alyssa, and Alyvia Corn; Bryan and Jessica Schoeppner and their children, Briella and Colson; and DJ Schoeppner. Also surviving is Harold’s youngest brother, Larry D. and Lola McMillen; sister-in-law Kay McMillen; and nieces, nephews, and many cousins.

Preceding Harold in death, in addition to his parents and wife, were his in-laws, H. Dean and Helen E. Coultrap; brother Carl E. McMillen; son-in-law Chuck Devore; and grandson-in-law Don Malone.

Funeral services for Harold will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at the Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home in Uhrichsville, with Pastor Mike Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow at Patterson Union Cemetery.

Calling hours will be from 11 to 1 (two hours prior to services) at the funeral home on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations, in Harold’s name, may be made to the Deersville United Methodist Church (P.O. Box 59, Deersville, Ohio, 44693) or the Deersville Community Volunteer Fire Department (P. O. Box 60, Deersville, Ohio 44693).