Carol Albright Reicosky

Carol Ann Burton Albright Reicosky, age 77, passed away suddenly Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 at her home near Cadiz after a period of declining health.

Born Jun. 17, 1944 in Dennison, she was a daughter of the late Henry Burton and Jean Petry Burton. She graduated from Scio High School in 1962 and was a homemaker. An excellent seamstress, her mother started teaching her at the tender age of four, allowing Carol to run the treadle while she sewed. She would later use her sewing talents to make homemade Cabbage Patch Dolls and clothing for lawn geese that she sold at area craft shows. Her talents were not just limited to sewing; she also made other crafts and wood items, including her famous whirligigs.

A devoted Christian, Carol was a member of the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church near Tappan and their WSCS group. She loved helping people in need. While her first husband, Ronald Albright, was receiving treatment at Cleveland Clinic, she saw all the children stricken with cancer and came up with a plan to help put a smile on their faces. She removed the hair from almost 900 Barbie dolls and then donated them to the children receiving treatment. She was also a former member of the Harrison County Antique Tractor Club, where she served a term as secretary.

After her husband’s passing, Carol was blessed to meet James E. “Jim” Reicosky while attending Hanover United Methodist Church, and they married Aug. 1, 2014, who survives. Also surviving is a son Ronnie (Michelle) Albright of Scio; grandchildren Alan (Darci) Albright of Scio, R.C. Albright of Marietta, Cheyenne Albright of Seattle, and Levi and Crystal Albright, both of Scio; stepchildren Julia Reicosky of Pittsburgh, John Reicosky of Dennison, Judith Reicosky of Cadiz and Jean McConnell of East Liverpool; stepgrandchildren Desiree Reicosky of Cadiz, Ryan Reicosky of Columbus, James D. and Jason Reicosky, both of Dennison, and Michael and Shawna McConnell, both of East Liverpool; a stepgreat-granddaughter Evelyn Dimoff of McDonald, Pennsylvania; a brother John “Jack” Burton of Jewett; and Jonathan Moore of Scio, who she raised from a child and adopted in her heart.

Preceding her in death is her husband of 50 years, Ronald Albright; sons Gary, Robert, and Greg “Doc” Albright; a brother Richard Burton; and a sister-in-law Doris Anne Burton.

Services will be held Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Koch Funeral Home in Scio with Pastor Mike Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in the Perrysville Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home with the family requesting that everyone wear a mask. Memorial contributions may be made to the area food pantry; make checks payable to Scio United Methodist Church (memo notation: Food Pantry at PO Box 554, Scio, Ohio 43988). www.kochfuneral.com