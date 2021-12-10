Edgar Cunningham

Edgar Lynn “Ed” Cunningham, 71, of Cadiz, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh after a sudden illness with his family by his side. He was born Sept. 20, 1950 in Mannington, West Virginia, a son of the late Joseph R. Cunningham and Freda (Burell) Cunningham Mansfield.

Ed was an employee of Hill International Trucks as a delivery driver and enjoyed his hobby farm with his chickens, horses, and garden because he liked to share with others, along with his wife, Nancy.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Kristie Cunningham; his stepson, Luke Clark Mallernee; and two brothers, Herbert John Cunningham and Ronald Cunningham.

Surviving is his wife, Nancy Martin Cunningham (they would have celebrated 24 years of marriage on Monday); a son, Joseph Cunningham of Kingsville, Ohio; five grandchildren, Cameron and Alec Cunningham, Ashley Hilkert, Andrew Cunningham, and Shevelle Roberts; two great-grandchildren, Mycah and Jace; stepdaughter, Angie Mallernee Thomas; three stepgrandchildren, Lucas, Landen, and Lillian Thomas; two brothers, Michael (Roberta) Cunningham, Sr. of New Rumley and Paul Cunningham of Carrollton; two sisters, Susan Dalton of Waynesburg and Ruth Reed of Alliance; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz with Paul Giffin officiating. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Valley Church Cemetery at Tappan Lake.

In lieu of flowers, per Ed’s request, that you send donations to his wife, Nancy Cunningham (370 North Ohio Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907) to help her with a monument for the cemetery. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.