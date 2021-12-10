Bill Boles

Benjamin William Boles, known to all as Bill, 87, of the Tappan Highlands area near Uhrichsville, passed away at his home on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, after a brief illness. Born March 25, 1934 in Dennison, he was a son of the late Chester Howard and Margaret Frances (Hooker) Boles.

After attending Dennison High School, Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1953 to 1961 during the Korean War. He returned to a long career as a self-employed entrepreneur, owning and operating Boles Custom Woodworking and Boles Ice Service for 40 years until his retirement in 2003. Bill also drove the school bus for Conotton Valley Schools from 1977-1997. He loved hunting and travel, and most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.

On Dec. 11, 1961, Bill married Gloria Jean (Watkins) Boles, who survives him along with their sons, B. William (Cheryl) Boles, II and David A. (Lisa) Boles; Margaret Ryan, who is like a daughter to him; grandchildren, Andy (Kelly) Boles, Alicia (Chris) Jenkins, and David A. (Rebecca) Boles, II; 27 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, C. Duane and Linda Boles; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Brandy Vosick, and great-grandsons, Greydon Allen Boles and Zachary Jenkins.

In keeping with Bill’s wishes, cremation is planned. A private celebration of his life will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.