Russell Bowersock Sr.

Russell Elsworth Bowersock, Sr., 70, of Moorefield, passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at Trinity West in Steubenville, Ohio. He was born Jan. 13, 1951 in Parkersburg, West Virginia, a son of the late Charles and Velma McCune Bowersock.

He retired from the U.S. Army after 21 years and was a truck and bus driver.

He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by a brother, John Bowersock.

Surviving is his wife of 31 years, Penny Smith Bowersock, whom he married on Nov. 21, 1990; a daughter, Linda Bowersock; five sons, Russell Bowersock, Jr., Kenneth and Jessica Bowersock and family, Andrew and Dawn Bowersock and family, Anthony and Natalie Bowersock and family, and Nathaniel and Dani Bowersock and daughter; his in-laws, Willard and Helen Smith of Moorefield; siblings, Lucky Bowersock, Rose Bowersock, Ella Mae Bowersock, Mary McWilliams, and Penny Ferguson; and several grandchildren, sisters- and brothers-in-law, and nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon at the Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz, with Pastor Dave Koch officiating. Burial will follow at Moorefield Cemetery with full military honors by the Cadiz American Legion. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.