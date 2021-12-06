Beverly O’Hara

Beverly K. O’Hara, 70, of Cadiz, passed away on Dec. 3, 2021 at her home. She was born Dec. 4, 1950 in Martins Ferry, Ohio a daughter of the late Paul and Eleanor Virginia Jones Hutton.

She was a housekeeper, having worked at Harrison Community Hospital and the Lafferty Group Home.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, William O’Hara.

Surviving are her two daughters, Teresa (Michael) Slaga of Harrisville and Terra (Jeffrey) Woodburn of Cadiz; five grandchildren, Michael, Jacob, Corey, Britany, Shelby; nine great-grandchildren, Kyra, Lucas, Bentlee, Vanessa, Clayton, Wyatt, Haisely, Jameson, Ryleigh; her companion, Gary Eberhart of Cadiz; a brother, Charles (Terri) Hutton of Cadiz; and four sisters, Pauline (Dennis) Kelley of Kentucky, Janet Mills of Summersville, West Virginia and Karen (William) Holloway and Renee (Dan) Maffitt all of Cadiz, Ohio.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz, with Pete Tuchek officiating. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Harrison County Cancer Crusaders (c/o Julie McPeak, 225 Charleston Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907 and American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852). The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.